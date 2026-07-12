Zelensky announces political overhaul, government reshuffle to advance Ukraine's new strategy

12 July 2026 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a major shift in Ukraine's political strategy, saying the country will assign experienced officials to oversee each key area of foreign policy while launching personnel changes across the government, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Zelenskyy said every priority direction of Ukraine's foreign policy would be entrusted to a dedicated official with the expertise to implement agreements reached at the highest level.

"The most important of these areas are our agreements with the United States on Patriot production licenses and other bilateral security cooperation, the European anti-ballistic missile project, the European Union, relations with neighboring states—particularly Poland and Hungary—the Middle East and the Gulf region, economic cooperation, China, and key international organizations that influence global decisions and can do more to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the same approach would also be applied to domestic policy, citing the need to respond to new security and governance challenges.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will intensify efforts to strengthen frontline and border regions that continue to face daily Russian attacks. He also said Kyiv expects to increase supplies of weapons and drones to the armed forces.

The president stressed that preparations for winter remain a priority and called for the accelerated transformation of state-owned enterprises, which he said are vital to the country's stability. He also highlighted the importance of restructuring agreements with Ukraine's international partners.

To implement the updated strategy, Zelenskyy announced that personnel changes would begin across the government.

"We discussed the details with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko. It was decided to renew the Cabinet of Ministers to implement these changes," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked Svyrydenko for her work as prime minister and said she had agreed to lead "a new, important area" of relations with one of Ukraine's key international partners. He added that he expects parliament to approve the proposed government changes and confirmed that staffing changes would also take place within Ukraine's law enforcement agencies.