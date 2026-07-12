Palestine condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf States

12 July 2026 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

The State of Palestine has condemned the recent Iranian attacks targeting the sovereignty, security and stability of several Arab countries, expressing solidarity with the affected states, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Palestinian presidency rejected the attacks directed at Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.

The statement affirmed Palestine's "support and full solidarity" with the targeted Arab countries in confronting what it described as acts of aggression aimed at undermining their security, sovereignty and stability.

The Palestinian presidency also expressed full support for the policies and measures adopted by the affected states to protect their populations, preserve national security and maintain their sovereignty.

In addition, the statement renewed Palestine's call for dialogue as the primary means of resolving regional disputes, stressing that solutions should be pursued in accordance with international law.