Iran confirms death of its naval defense officer

12 July 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Iranian authorities confirmed that one of its naval defense officers was killed during an attack on the port city of Jask earlier today, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency shared on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

The news outlet named the officer as Hamidreza Dehghan, adding that he was killed while carrying out a defensive mission during US attacks.

Previously, locals reported hearing two explosions in Jask, as well as in Khuzestan province, as the US announced launching a new wave of airstrikes across southern Iran.