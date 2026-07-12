Iran confirms death of its naval defense officer
The Iranian authorities confirmed that one of its naval defense officers was killed during an attack on the port city of Jask earlier today, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency shared on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.
The news outlet named the officer as Hamidreza Dehghan, adding that he was killed while carrying out a defensive mission during US attacks.
Previously, locals reported hearing two explosions in Jask, as well as in Khuzestan province, as the US announced launching a new wave of airstrikes across southern Iran.
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