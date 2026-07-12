Kuwait says strikes hit border posts, oil drilling platform

12 July 2026 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwait's military reported on Sunday that three border posts were struck amid recent attacks, as well as an oil drilling platform owned by Kuwait Oil Company, AzerNEWS reports.

"Three northern land border centers in the country were subjected to a criminal aggressive attack, resulting in material damage. Additionally, one of the offshore drilling platforms affiliated with the Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwaiti territorial waters was targeted by a hostile drone, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker, who is receiving the necessary medical care," a spokesman of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Previously, the country's armed forces announced that its air defenses intercepted hostile aerial targets inside the country's airspace.