Ukraine's PM confirms resignation amid cabinet reshuffle

13 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed on Sunday that she will step down from her post, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's previous announcement regarding a large-scale overhaul of the Cabinet of Ministers, AzerNEWS reports.

"I am grateful to the President for his trust and high assessment of the work of our team. I am proud that I had the honor of leading the Government in the most difficult period in the modern history of Ukraine," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zelensky previously revealed that he had offered Svyrydenko a new position focused on international relations, following her one-year tenure as the country's premier.