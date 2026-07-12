Netanyahu: Senator Graham urged me to strike Iran

12 July 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the late US senator Lindsey Graham urged him to attack Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"He came to me and said, Bibi, you have to do it ... You have to knock out this nuclear weapons program before they knock us out," Netanyahu said in an interview posted on Sunday.

He also said that US President Donald Trump "wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations" with Iran. However, "he is obviously not shy of using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make, usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was elected to the Senate in 2002 and was a close political ally of President Donald Trump, has died, his office confirmed early Sunday. He was 71.