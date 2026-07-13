President Ilham Aliyev meets with participants of 4th Shusha Global Media Forum [LIVE]

13 July 2026 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

The opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, themed “The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust,” has commenced in Shusha.

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