Gunay Children's Theatre closes season with Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy [PHOTOS]

13 July 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Gunay Children's Theatre, operating under the Baku Children and Youth Theatre, has concluded its 23rd season with a guest performance of Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler" at the Ganja State Drama Theatre, AzerNEWS reports.

The company remained actively engaged throughout the season, performing at various theatres and cultural venues across the capital while carrying out creative and educational activities. Particular emphasis was placed on the moral, ethical, artistic, and patriotic education of children and young people.

During the season, the theatre presented musical and literary compositions dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day, as well as the 130th anniversary of the birth of Sergey Yesenin. It also staged the program "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

In addition, the troupe participated in a gala evening marking the 100th anniversary of composer Vladimir Shainsky at the Small Hall of the Baku Music Academy. During the New Year holidays, the young performers presented a live theatrical production entitled "Winter Wonders" at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall.

A special place in the theatre's repertoire is occupied by "We Do Not Forget," a production based on Zarangiz Mansurova's poem "Answer Me!" and dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy. Performed in Azerbaijani, the play was staged several times during the season. Its video version was submitted to the Mark Twain International Literary Award Competition in the United States, where the Gunay Children's Theatre received a First Degree Diploma in the Drama category.

The company also organized Novruz holiday celebrations at the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum and the Russian Cultural Center. Children from low-income families, those deprived of parental care, and children with special needs were invited to attend the festive events.

Throughout the season, the theatre participated in the final concert of the "Earth and Sky" project at the Cathedral Church, gave an open-air concert in Icherisheher (the Old City) on International Children's Day, held a charity concert at the Rehabilitation Center for People with Down Syndrome, and visited the "Hope" Children's Shelter, where it presented a special Azerbaijani-language program for the children.

The theatre also took part in a cultural event held as part of the "Pushkin with Nizami and Poets of All Times" project.

One of the final performances of the season was Uzeyir Hajibayli's immortal operetta "The Cloth Peddler", staged at the Shusha Musical Drama Theatre. Along with other guests, children with Down syndrome were invited to attend the performance.