WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders pays official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

13 July 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Ian Saunders has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the visit, the Secretary General first visited the Alley of Honor, where he paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave. He also visited the grave of the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where he laid fresh flowers.

He then visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.

During the visit, Ian Saunders met with officials at the State Customs Committee, where both sides expressed satisfaction with the long-standing and productive cooperation between the WCO and the Azerbaijani Customs Service. They also exchanged views on opportunities to further strengthen and expand their partnership.

At the meeting, the Secretary General was given a comprehensive presentation on the Azerbaijani Customs Service’s recent achievements, including its digital transformation initiatives, artificial intelligence-based solutions, innovative projects, and modern management approaches.

Ian Saunders also toured the State Customs Committee’s Targeting Center and the Customs History Museum to learn more about their operations.

At the conclusion of his visit, the WCO Secretary General met with employees of the State Customs Committee. He shared his views on new approaches to customs development, the evolving challenges facing customs administrations, and the World Customs Organization’s ongoing initiatives and strategic priorities in this field.