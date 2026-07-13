SOCAR opens two new petrol stations in Romania

13 July 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has strengthened its presence in Romania with the opening of two new petrol stations, further advancing the company's strategy to expand its retail network in the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The new stations, commissioned by SOCAR's Romanian subsidiary, SOCAR Petroleum SA, are located in Fundulea, Călărași County, and Mangalia, Constanța County. Their inauguration brings SOCAR's total number of petrol stations in Romania to 94, operating across 31 counties.

The newly opened station in Fundulea is SOCAR's first retail outlet in Călărași County, marking the company's entry into the local market. Meanwhile, the Mangalia station becomes SOCAR's fifth petrol station in Constanța County, further reinforcing the company's presence in one of Romania's key coastal regions.

Both stations feature modern service infrastructure and offer customers a full range of high-quality fuels alongside a variety of additional services designed to enhance convenience for motorists.

The latest expansion represents another milestone in SOCAR's long-term growth strategy in Romania. By continuing to invest in its retail network, the company aims to improve the accessibility of its products and services while strengthening its position in the Romanian fuel market.