Iran reports blasts near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island
Several explosions were heard near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and the Qeshm Island on Monday, according to the Iranian semi-official news outlet Mehr News Agency, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the report, the residents heard the explosions coming from Bandar Abbas' western coast, while there are also potential conflicts in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The report added that the Hormozgan Governorate reported no civilian injuries or material damage after the latest US attacks in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.
The United States' forces also attacked an area within the Iranian city of Nayin in the Isfahan province, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy chief of police for security and law enforcement of Isfahan's governor.
According to the report, the attack took place in the early morning hours local time, and it led to one person being killed and seven others sustaining injuries. The report added that the wounded are now receiving treatment and the situation is "under control."
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