Mini MBA Program for Education Leaders concludes with certificate ceremony [PHOTOS]

13 July 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project titled "Mini MBA Program for Education Leaders" project has been concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan Education Society within the framework of the Ministry of Science and Education's grant competition "Supporting Public Initiatives in the Field of Science and Education."

The event featured discussions on the project's objectives, implementation process, and outcomes.

Opening the ceremony, Chairman of the Board of the Education Society Murad Agalarov provided detailed information about the project's goals, progress, and achievements.

He noted that the main objective of the initiative was to enhance the knowledge and skills of heads of general education institutions and education administrators in areas such as strategic management, leadership, financial and human resources management, quality assurance, communication, and other modern management fields.

Within the program, participants gained not only theoretical knowledge but also benefited from practical assignments, discussions, and experience-sharing opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Public Relations and Communication Department of the Ministry of Science and Education, Sebuhi Rzayev, emphasized the important role of professional leadership and effective communication in education reforms, noting that such initiatives make a significant contribution to the development of education managers.

Deputy Director of the Institute of Education Fuad Garayev highlighted the importance of school leaders evolving beyond administrative roles and becoming leaders capable of managing change in the modern era. He described the program as a successful platform in this regard.

Deputy Head of the Baku City Education Department Fattah Fattayev spoke about the importance of establishing effective management models in schools, continuous professional development, and experience exchange. He encouraged program participants to apply the knowledge and skills they gained in their daily professional activities.

Participants stated that the knowledge and experience acquired during the program had made a significant contribution to their professional development.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were presented to participants who successfully completed the "Mini MBA Program for Education Leaders."