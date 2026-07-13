Houthis say Saudi Arabia declared war

13 July 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

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The Houthi Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that "the Saudi regime has declared war and must bear full responsibility for it" following strikes on Sanaa International Airport, AzerNEWS reports.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the attack, calling it "blatant and unjust aggression."

Yemen's internationally recognized government, however, has claimed responsibility for targeting the airport's runway, saying it launched the strike to stop an Iranian delegation's plane from landing.

Air strikes have hit the international airport in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen, said the rebels and the country's exiled government.

The Ministry of Defence of Yemen's internationally recognised government said it attacked the runway to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing on Yemeni soil, SABA reports.

The Iran-backed Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting intervention by a Saudi-led coalition the following year, at the request of the internationally recognised government.

"The Houthi terrorist militias, supported by the Iranian regime, prevented Yemeni national aircraft from landing at the capital's airport, Sanaa, and insisted that the Iranian aircraft violate Yemeni airspace. Therefore, the airport runway was targeted," the ministry said in a statement.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, in a statement, accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out July 13 strikes.