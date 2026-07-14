State Film Fund enriches collection with archive of eminent actor [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

New archival materials documenting the life and creative career of renowned Azerbaijani actor Gunduz Abbasov have been added to the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, AzerNEWS reports.

The newly acquired collection includes rare photographs, diplomas, personal documents, and newspaper and magazine publications related to the actor.

The materials have been incorporated into Gunduz Abbasov's personal archival collection, where they will be preserved as part of the Fund's holdings.

Gunduz Abbasov (1930-1995) was a distinguished Azerbaijani actor, journalist, writer, translator, and painter who made significant contributions to the country's cinema and cultural life. Born on November 20, 1930, in Baku, he came from a family with strong artistic and literary traditions. His father, Shamsaddin Abbasov, was a writer, journalist, and former director of Baku Film Studio, while his mother was related to the renowned playwright Jafar Jabbarli.

Abbasov graduated from the Baku Art School in 1952 and later earned a degree in journalism from Azerbaijan State University in 1961. Although he pursued several creative professions throughout his life, he became best known for his work as a film actor.

During his career, Abbasov appeared in more than two dozen films and became a familiar face in Azerbaijani cinema. Among his best-known films are His Great Heart (1958), The Secret of a Fortress (1959), Our Street (1961), Leyli and Majnun (1961), A Telephonist Girl (1962), Dede Gorgud (1975), Garib in the Land of Jinns (1977), and Babek (1979). He also appeared in several episodes of the popular satirical film magazine Mozalan.

In addition to acting, Abbasov enjoyed a successful career in journalism and literature. He worked for newspapers, publishing houses, and Azerbaijani Radio, while writing books, short stories, essays, and translations. His diverse artistic interests also included painting.

Gunduz Abbasov passed away in Baku on August 21, 1995. He is remembered as one of the notable figures of Azerbaijani cinema, whose work continues to be appreciated by audiences and preserved as part of the country's cultural heritage.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund regularly hosts events dedicated to prominent figures of national cinema, preserving and promoting the country's rich film heritage.

Established in 1993, the institution operates in accordance with international standards and the recommendations of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

In 1999, the Fund was elected a member of FIAF, marking an important step in its integration into the global archival community.

The fund houses an extensive archive of more than 64,000 film materials, around 20,000 photographic documents, and over 14,000 original archival items, including scripts, editing sheets, awards, and personal collections of filmmakers.

Its collection spans early cinema to contemporary works and includes rare footage tracing the origins of Azerbaijani filmmaking back to the late 19th century.

The institution operates across several key направления: restoration and preservation of films, collection and study of archival materials, promotion of national and world cinema, scientific research, and the development of international cooperation.

Equipped with modern laboratories, specialized storage facilities, and screening halls, the Fund ensures the safe conservation of fragile film formats, including historically significant nitrate films that require highly controlled conditions.

A museum also operates within the Fund, showcasing unique exhibits from the history of cinema, including early projection equipment, personal belongings of renowned filmmakers, and archival memorabilia.