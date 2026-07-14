President Ilham Aliyev and President of Slovakia exchange commemorative gifts [VIDEO]

14 July 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded-format meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Shusha, AzerNEWS reports.

Following the meeting, the two leaders exchanged gifts.

President Ilham Aliyev presented his Slovak counterpart with a sword, while President Pellegrini gifted the Azerbaijani leader a pair of skis.