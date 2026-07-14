President Ilham Aliyev and President of Slovakia exchange commemorative gifts [VIDEO]
On July 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded-format meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Shusha, AzerNEWS reports.
Following the meeting, the two leaders exchanged gifts.
President Ilham Aliyev presented his Slovak counterpart with a sword, while President Pellegrini gifted the Azerbaijani leader a pair of skis.
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