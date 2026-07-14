Russian forces launch over 1,000 strikes across Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

14 July 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian forces carried out more than 1,000 attacks across 54 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, leaving 16 people injured, including a child, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukrainian officials.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said the attacks continued through Tuesday morning and targeted communities across the region.

"Over the past day, the occupying forces carried out 1,011 strikes on 54 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, 16 people, including one child, were injured," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He added that Russian forces launched 17 airstrikes on the region overnight.

In addition, Ukrainian authorities recorded the flight of 691 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types during the reporting period.