China replaces EVs more often than ICE cars

13 July 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) in China replace their cars far more frequently than owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), according to the China Press newspaper, citing a joint report by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Hejun Consulting, AzerNEWS reports.

The study found that the average age of an electric vehicle in China is just 1.8 years, compared with 8.2 years for cars powered by internal combustion engines.

Researchers attribute this trend to the rapid pace of technological innovation in the EV industry. Models that are only two or three years old can already lag behind newer vehicles in terms of driving range, charging speed, battery efficiency, and advanced driver-assistance systems. As a result, many owners choose to upgrade to newer models much sooner than traditional car owners.

Another factor driving this trend is the intense competition among Chinese automakers. Manufacturers introduce new models and software updates at an unprecedented pace, often offering improved features at competitive prices. This makes upgrading to a newer EV more attractive and affordable for consumers, further accelerating the replacement cycle.