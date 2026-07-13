Trump says government shutdown possible in September

13 July 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the federal government could face a shutdown in September unless Senate Republicans eliminate the filibuster, AzerNEWS reports.

"Otherwise, we're going to have a shutdown in September, and we have a debt ceiling problem coming in two years," Trump said. He claimed Democrats plan to shut down the government ahead of the midterm elections and urged Republicans to eliminate the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act. Trump also said the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who was "very strong" on passing the legislation, had begun to support ending the filibuster in response to the potential shutdown. "He started to see that," the president remarked.

"If you terminate the filibuster, everything goes away. And we do anything we want. We pass everything we want," Trump stated, adding that Democrats would eliminate the rule themselves if given the opportunity.