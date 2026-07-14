Iran, Russia move toward major power exchange through Azerbaijan

14 July 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said that Tehran is preparing to exchange as much as 1,000 megawatts of electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Energy, the technical systems required to synchronize Iran’s and Russia’s power grids through Azerbaijan have successfully passed testing, and the proposed electricity exchange received a positive assessment during the trial phase.

Rajabi Mashhadi said the initial phase of the project envisages an exchange of 300 megawatts of electricity, with the capacity expected to rise to 1,000 megawatts as the initiative expands.

He also noted that the agreement takes advantage of seasonal differences in electricity demand, with Iran experiencing peak consumption during the summer and Russia facing higher demand in winter. This seasonal balance could make electricity swaps or transactions using Iran’s national currency economically beneficial for both countries.

The deputy minister added that while there had previously been uncertainty over the financial viability of synchronizing the two countries’ power systems, Russia now considers the project both economically practical and strategically important amid changes in the global energy sector.