Baku Municipal Theatre presents new production based on Ilyas Afandiyev's work [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Baku Municipal Theatre has concluded its 34th theatre season with a performance of "Destroyed Diaries", based on the play by People's Writer of Azerbaijan and prominent representative of classical Azerbaijani literature, Ilyas Afandiyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The performance was staged at the Mardakan House of Culture.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov emphasized the importance of holding cultural events of this kind in the district. He noted that projects showcasing works of national dramaturgy contribute to enriching the country's cultural life.

Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Gunay Afandiyeva, highlighted that the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan's national culture is an important component of the state's comprehensive cultural policy. She stressed the significance of keeping the country's classical literary heritage alive through theatre.

The production's director, People's Artist Marahim Farzalibeyov, spoke about the literary legacy of Ilyas Afandiyev and their many years of creative collaboration.

The performance was then presented to a wide audience.

Written in 1969, "Destroyed Diaries" has been successfully staged by numerous directors at theatres across Azerbaijan over the years.

As chief director of the Baku Municipal Theatre, Marahim Farzalibeyov has brought many of Ilyas Afandiyev's plays to the stage. "Destroyed Diaries" is the 11th of the writer's plays to be directed by Farzalibeyov.

The cast featured Zulfiya Mammadova, Ilgar Musayev, Nigar Babayeva, Gulsabah Guliyeva, Togrul Rza, and Mammadaga Alilijanzade.

The production's set designer was Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, with Nazim Abidov serving as music director, Tarlan Alasgarli as lighting designer, Leyla Akbarova as head of the costume department, and Elnur Ehtiramoglu responsible for design.

The performance was warmly received by residents of the Khazar district and concluded with enthusiastic applause from the audience.