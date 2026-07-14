President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of France
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
I extend my congratulations to you and to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the French Republic.
The productive discussions we held during our recent telephone conversations and our meeting in Copenhagen last year on issues related to the Azerbaijan-France agenda, as well as the current state and future prospects of our bilateral relations, give us reason to say that a new era has begun in the history of our interstate relations.
I believe that, for the benefit of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts, in a spirit of partnership, to further develop our relations, which are rooted in deep historical ties and rich traditions, in the economic, cultural, educational, and other fields of mutual interest.
On this festive occasion, I wish the people of France peace and prosperity."
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