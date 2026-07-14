President of Azerbaijan: Slovakia is actively participating in the reconstruction of Garabagh
"We are very pleased that Slovakia is actively participating in the reconstruction of Garabagh," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.
"Today, together with Mr. President, we will visit the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district. A Slovak company is implementing a ‘smart village’ project there, and we will familiarize ourselves with its progress," the head of state said, once again expressing his gratitude to the President of Slovakia for his country's support for the reconstruction of Garabagh.
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