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Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Azerbaijan's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in June, nears Central Bank's target ceiling

14 July 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in June, nears Central Bank's target ceiling
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan's annual inflation accelerated to 5.8% in June 2026, moving closer to the upper limit of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) target range, according to data released by the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

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