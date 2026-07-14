Anti-Israel obsession present in EU, says Israeli FM

14 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar noted on Tuesday that "anti-Israel obsession" is present in the European Union, AzerNEWS reports.

"We can see the obsession. We are counting on our friends in Europe," he said during a press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Macinka in Tel Aviv. He questioned the recent decisions by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, claiming that she was trying to "bypass" European foreign ministers and return the discussions about sanctioning Israeli settlers to the ambassador level.

Yesterday's summit of the European Union's foreign ministers failed to agree on the restrictions on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, despite Kallas' remarks that all members of the bloc see them as illegal.