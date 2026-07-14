Saar: Israel ready to implement 'pilot zones' in Lebanon

14 July 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that his country is ready to implement an agreement on two "pilot zones" in Lebanon, referring to the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of the Lebanese military in two small areas currently held by Israeli forces, AzerNEWS reports.

Saar's comments came ahead of the beginning of the new round of peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, set to start today in Rome.

"We are ready to move forward implementing these two pilot zones. I hope and tend to believe that this round of discussions in Rome will promote it," Saar told journalists in Jerusalem.