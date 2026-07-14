Dubai firm to build Hormuz bypass port

14 July 2026 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is planning to build a new deep-water multipurpose seaport on the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah, according to the Financial Times, AzerNEWS reports.

The proposed port will be located on the Gulf of Oman, providing direct access to the Indian Ocean and allowing cargo to bypass the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world's most strategically important and vulnerable maritime chokepoints.

Currently, DP World's largest regional hub is Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. Vessels departing from Jebel Ali must transit the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping security has remained under pressure due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. The new port would enable cargo from Dubai and other Gulf countries to be transported overland to Fujairah before being shipped directly to international markets, avoiding the narrow waterway.

According to the Financial Times, DP World is in talks with the Fujairah authorities regarding the project's financing, design, and construction timeline. Sources close to the company say the port could be completed within approximately 18 months.

Industry experts believe the project could significantly strengthen the resilience of regional supply chains while enhancing the UAE's position as a global logistics and trade hub. The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly 20% of the world's oil shipments, making any alternative export route strategically important for global energy security and international commerce.