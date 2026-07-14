DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng’s wealth doubles to $36 billion, surpassing AI rivals

14 July 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Liang Wenfeng, founder of Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek, has become the world’s richest entrepreneur among creators of AI models, AzerNEWS reports.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates that Liang’s fortune has more than doubled, rising from $16.7 billion to $36 billion, allowing him to surpass Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman.

The majority of Liang’s wealth comes from his stake in DeepSeek. According to Bloomberg, strong investor interest has increased the company’s valuation by roughly five times compared with April, when it was valued at $10 billion.

Following DeepSeek’s $7.4 billion investment round in June 2026, which pushed the company’s valuation to $50 billion, Liang invested $3 billion himself. As a result, his ownership stake fell to approximately 78%.

With a net worth of $36 billion, Liang Wenfeng ranks as the eighth-richest person in China. Among entrepreneurs working in the artificial intelligence sector, he is second only to Chen Tianshi, founder of Cambricon Technologies.

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 as an artificial intelligence research unit spun out from the hedge fund Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management, which Liang Wenfeng established together with two former university classmates.

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