Mongolia warns of rising bubonic plague risk

14 July 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) has warned the public about the potential risk of bubonic plague and urged people to follow preventive measures to avoid infection, AzerNEWS reports.

Despite a legal ban on marmot hunting in Mongolia, the practice continues illegally because the animal is regarded as a traditional delicacy by some communities.

According to Xinhua, the risk of infection increases during the summer months, when more people visit rural areas for leisure activities and some consume marmot meat.

In recent years, Mongolia has recorded several bubonic plague cases during this period, including deaths. The NCZD said that 17 out of the country’s 21 provinces are currently classified as areas at risk.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that bubonic plague is a bacterial infection spread mainly through flea bites from infected wild rodents, including marmots. Without timely treatment, the disease can progress rapidly and may become fatal within 24 hours.