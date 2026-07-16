Gold eases while silver posts modest gains

16 July 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Gold is on track to end the week lower as growing concerns that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could fuel inflation and force the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its tight monetary policy weigh on investor sentiment.

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