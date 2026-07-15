Russian student jailed after ordering pizza under Adolf Hitler's name

15 July 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An 18-year-old student has been sentenced to five days in custody in Russia's Sverdlovsk region after allegedly ordering a pizza using the name Adolf Hitler, local authorities said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Sverdlovsk regional courts' press office, Timofey Vakhonin, a student at a construction college in Nizhny Tagil, was found guilty of propagating Nazi symbols following the incident. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that he now also faces possible expulsion from his college.

Regional Interior Ministry officials said Vakhonin was detained on campus shortly after the incident. Authorities stated that he admitted his actions, expressed remorse, and apologized to those offended by his behavior.

Police also said their investigation found that Vakhonin had drawn prohibited Nazi symbols on his desk, photographed them, and shared the images in an online chat group. He reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges and recorded a video apology.

The case was reported to law enforcement by Alexey Svalov, a member of the ruling United Russia party in the Sverdlovsk regional legislative assembly.

Commenting on the incident on Telegram, Svalov said the episode occurred in front of a friend who had participated in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, adding that the student had not only used the name of the Nazi leader when ordering a pizza but had also displayed swastika symbols online and at his educational institution.

The court ordered Vakhonin to serve five days of administrative detention while the college is considering disciplinary measures against him.