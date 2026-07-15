Slovak President visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors [PHOTOS]
On July 15, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, AzerNEWS reports.
The Slovak President laid a wreath at the National Leader’s grave.
President Peter Pellegrini also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.
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