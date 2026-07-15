President of Slovakia visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 July 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 15, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The President paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Peter Pellegrini also viewed a panoramic vista of Baku and was briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the redevelopment works carried out in the capital.