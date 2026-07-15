11 Azerbaijani crew members evacuated after drone strike on Turkish cargo ship
A civilian cargo vessel owned by Turkish shipping company Okean Maritime came under a drone attack off the coast of Odesa, Ukraine, at around 3:15 p.m. local time, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The vessel, Atlas Bey, was carrying a crew that included 11 Azerbaijani nationals.
The ministry said that all Azerbaijani crew members, with the exception of the ship's captain, were safely evacuated ashore in the city of Odesa. Their condition has been described as satisfactory.
Search efforts are currently underway to locate the Azerbaijani captain, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ukraine is maintaining close contact with the relevant authorities and is taking the necessary measures to provide consular assistance to Azerbaijani citizens affected by the incident, the ministry said.
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