Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day, AzerNEWS reports.
A post was published on the ministry’s official X account.
"We commemorate with deep respect and reverence the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of democracy, national will, and unity, and express our gratitude to the heroic veterans. Congratulations on Democracy and National Unity Day!" the ministry said in its publication.
15 İyul – Demokratiya və Milli Birlik Günü münasibətilə qardaş Türkiyə Respublikasına ən səmimi təbriklərimizi çatdırırıq.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 15, 2026
Demokratiyanın, milli iradənin və birliyin müdafiəsi uğrunda həyatlarını qurban vermiş şəhidlərin əziz xatirəsini dərin hörmət və ehtiramla yad edir,… pic.twitter.com/pDorHeFeq5
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