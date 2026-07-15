Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

15 July 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

"We commemorate with deep respect and reverence the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of democracy, national will, and unity, and express our gratitude to the heroic veterans. Congratulations on Democracy and National Unity Day!" the ministry said in its publication.

A post was published on the ministry’s official X account.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!