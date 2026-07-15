Erdoğan: Resistance of 15 July is unparalleled in history of world democracy

15 July 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has marked the tenth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt with a message reflecting on the night Türkiye’s institutions came under attack, and on the response of ordinary citizens that, in his words, followed.

Writing on the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day, President Erdoğan recalled that one of the most serious challenges in Türkiye’s modern political history unfolded exactly a decade ago, on 15 July 2016.

AzerNEWS presents the full article:

One of the most brutal coup attempts in Türkiye’s political history took place exactly ten years ago, on 15 July 2016. Orchestrated by a terrorist network that had insidiously infiltrated the institutions of our state, this coup attempt sought to plunge Türkiye into years of chaos and subjugate the future of our nation. By standing up for their independence and future to confront the coup plotters, our august nation asserted to the entire world through their heroic resistance that the will of the people can never be subjugated on these lands. Undoubtedly, the Turkish nation's prudence, courage, and foresight on the night of 15 July are also unprecedented in the history of world democracy.

This treacherous insurrection by the Fetullahist Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was far more than a conventional coup attempt; it was an all-out act of invasion directed against our country’s independence. The primary targets of the putschists were the emblematic institutions that embody the national will and our nation's independence, namely the Presidential Complex and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. On the night of 15 July, I underlined in my public statement that I had never recognised any power greater than that of the people. I made that statement in full confidence that the Turkish nation would stand firm in defence of its own will. Indeed, that very night, our people took to the streets with unwavering faith and determination, refusing to submit to the domination of this terrorist organisation. Risking their lives to defend the independence of their country, its democratic achievements, and its free will, our nation repelled the putschists and inscribed an epic of national will that shall be remembered with pride for generations to come.

Inspired by the brave stance of our nation, we acted swiftly to eliminate any negative consequences of this treacherous insurrection. We promptly introduced comprehensive structural reforms to eliminate from all state institutions any anti-democratic formations that could threaten democratic governance through extra-political means. We subsequently attained critical achievements through operations conducted both at home and abroad as part of our strategy to eliminate the other terrorist organisations we have been combating. Ultimately, we launched the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, marking a new chapter in our nation’s story of unity and solidarity. This process, one of the essential cornerstones of our 'Century of Türkiye' vision, is—praise be to Allah—advancing firmly towards its destination with an all-encompassing and inclusive approach through the diligence of our security forces and the support of the political establishment. I believe the success of the ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ process will contribute not only to the peace and tranquillity of our country but also to that of our region.

As a result of our struggle against those who attempted this coup and also targeted our country’s economic prosperity and development, we have taken significant steps towards a more prosperous future through the projects we have launched in sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, agriculture, technology, and defence. With the National Technology Move, we have made significant strides in the defence, aviation, and space industries over the past decade. We have developed electric and smart transport systems, and through substantial investment in the health and agriculture sectors, we have strived to live up to the sacrifices of our people. During this process, we have also developed our brand products, which have gained worldwide recognition. Among these, our electric automobile, the TOGG; our national fighter aircraft, the KAAN; our national corvettes; and our unmanned aerial vehicles are the first that spring to mind.

On the other hand, over the past 10 years, Türkiye has emerged as an effective actor in the resolution of crises and conflicts at both regional and global levels, guided by an enterprising foreign policy approach. In all crisis regions, we have not hesitated to assume responsibility for maintaining peace and tranquillity by supporting the oppressed and the righteous, rather than the powerful. Wherever there is oppression or injustice, we have been the voice of international law, justice, and conscience. If Türkiye is now regarded as a country whose contribution is sought, whose word carries weight, and who is consulted on regional and global matters, behind this success lies the will of our august nation, who stood up for their independence and future at the cost of their lives on the night of 15 July.

The fight against terrorism, in which international cooperation is essential, retains its prominent place on our foreign policy agenda. As is well known, the process of internal disintegration within FETO’s overseas network has accelerated over the past two years. That said, we are aware that some countries are covertly providing support to this organisation and are harbouring its members. I would like to take this opportunity to underscore the necessity of maintaining vigilance against FETO, which considers all means permissible to achieve its ambitions, adopts every possible guise, and does not hesitate to exploit every concept, including democracy, freedom, and human rights. As a nation that saw 253 of its sons and daughters martyred by the putschists on the night of 15 July, our primary expectation from the global community is to support Türkiye’s legitimate struggle. Global peace, security, and prosperity can only be achieved through a resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorist organisations without any distinction and through sincere cooperation.