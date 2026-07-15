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Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Tunisia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan

15 July 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Tunisia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Tunisia significantly increased its imports of Azerbaijani crude oil and petroleum products in the first five months of 2026, with supplies rising nearly fivefold compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

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