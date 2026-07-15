Azerbaijani tenor captivates audience with performance at Boston's Historic Jordan Hall [PHOTOS]

15 July 2026 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The historic Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, hosted a performance of composer Christopher Tin's celebrated vocal-symphonic masterpiece, The Drop That Contained the Sea, presented by the Boston Festival Orchestra, AzerNEWS reports.

The second movement of this magnificent 11-part composition, titled "Haktan Gelen Şerbeti" ("The Elixir That Comes from the Divine"), is set to the words of the great Turkish mystic and poet Yunus Emre and was performed in Turkish.

The solo part in this movement was performed with exceptional artistry by Azerbaijani opera singer Emin Ismayilov, who is currently studying and pursuing his professional career in the United States. The young tenor's expressive and accomplished performance received sustained applause from the audience. In this project, which brings together different languages and cultures through music, the fact that the Turkish-language movement was performed by an Azerbaijani artist was regarded as a source of pride for both Azerbaijan and the broader Turkic cultural heritage, as well as another significant achievement for Azerbaijani vocal art on the international stage.

A graduate of the Baku Academy of Music with a degree in classical vocal performance, Emin Ismayilov has also performed as a guest soloist with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He has successfully represented Azerbaijan at Germany's prestigious Immling International Opera Festival, as well as in various international opera and vocal-symphonic projects.

Distinguished by his brilliant tenor voice and outstanding vocal technique, Emin Ismayilov's extensive repertoire includes works by world-renowned composers such as Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Mozart, and Gounod, alongside the rich vocal heritage of Azerbaijani composers.

Through his performances on opera stages and in large-scale vocal-symphonic productions, the young opera singer continues to promote Azerbaijan's national vocal tradition with distinction on the international stage.