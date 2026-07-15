Azerbaijan's fixed capital investments rise 13.8% in first half of 2026
Investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan totaled 9.295 billion manat ($5.47 billion) in January–June 2026, marking a 13.8% increase in real terms compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports.
The committee reported that investments in the oil and gas sector rose by 34.3% in real terms to 3.164 billion manat ($1.86 billion), while investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 5.5% to 6.132 billion manat ($3.61 billion).
By sector, investments in production industries climbed by 22.1% in real terms to 5.042 billion manat ($2.97 billion). Investments in the service sector grew by 9.3% to 2.955 billion manat ($1.74 billion).
Meanwhile, investments in the construction of residential buildings declined by 2.7% in real terms, totaling 1.298 billion manat ($764 million) during the reporting period.
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