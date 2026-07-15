Britain weighs midnight social media ban for older teens

15 July 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The UK government has announced that older teenagers will face an overnight social media curfew. However, 16- and 17-year-olds will still be able to opt out by changing their account settings, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

Under the new rules, popular platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube will be unavailable by default between midnight and 6:00 a.m. for users aged 16 and 17. The government also plans to disable features considered addictive, including autoplay and infinite scrolling, by default. Officials believe these measures will improve teenagers' sleep, concentration, mental well-being, and family relationships.

Not everyone supports the proposal. Ellen Roome, whose 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney reportedly died after taking part in a dangerous online challenge in 2022, argues that the restrictions do not go far enough because teenagers can simply switch them off.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said that optional restrictions are not enough to protect young people from harmful online content. In her view, stronger and mandatory safety measures are needed.

The new proposal follows the government's announcement in June that children under the age of 16 would be completely banned from using several social media platforms. Together with parental controls and child-friendly versions of apps such as YouTube, these measures are part of a broader effort to create a safer online environment for young people.

Supporters believe the changes could reduce screen addiction, improve academic performance, and encourage teenagers to spend more time on hobbies, sports, and face-to-face communication. Critics, however, argue that the restrictions may be difficult to enforce and could limit young people's freedom to use digital platforms responsibly.