Bessent: Trump $1 gold coin to go into production

15 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that a new $1 gold coin featuring an image of US President Donald Trump will go into production to honor the country's 250th anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.

Bessent said in a post on his X account that the US Mint, the Treasury's unit responsible for manufacturing and distributing circulating coins, "will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism."

The Treasury secretary also said that the new coins, with Trump's likeness, are meant to "celebrate the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."