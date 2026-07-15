Bessent: Trump $1 gold coin to go into production
United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that a new $1 gold coin featuring an image of US President Donald Trump will go into production to honor the country's 250th anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.
Bessent said in a post on his X account that the US Mint, the Treasury's unit responsible for manufacturing and distributing circulating coins, "will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism."
The Treasury secretary also said that the new coins, with Trump's likeness, are meant to "celebrate the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."
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