Azerbaijan evacuates crew members from ship attacked near Odesa

16 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ten Azerbaijani citizens who were serving aboard the civilian merchant vessel Atlas Bey, which came under attack near Ukraine's Odesa coast on July 14, have begun their journey home, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the crew members crossed into Moldova before continuing their journey to Azerbaijan via Türkiye.

The ministry stated that all 10 Azerbaijani nationals aboard the vessel have safely departed the region following the attack.

Meanwhile, efforts to locate the ship's captain remain ongoing. Azerbaijan's Embassy is working closely with the relevant Ukrainian authorities to support the search and coordinate the necessary measures.

The Atlas Bey was attacked off the coast of Odesa on July 14. Azerbaijani officials continue to monitor the situation and provide consular assistance as the search operation for the captain proceeds.