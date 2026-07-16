Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departs for official visit to Russia
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for an official visit to the Russian Federation on July 16, AzerNEWS reports, citing the ministry.
The ministry said that, as part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on July 17.
The talks are expected to focus on issues related to bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, although the ministry has not disclosed further details about the agenda.
The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Moscow on a range of regional and international issues.
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