Prime Minister of Palestine visits Alley of Honors in Baku [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 16, Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, AzerNEWS reports.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the National Leader’s grave.

Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.