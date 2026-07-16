Netanyahu delays US trip after sudden schedule change

16 July 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his official visit to the United States that had been scheduled for next week, AzerNEWS reports, citing Israel's Ynet news portal.

According to the report, Netanyahu had planned to travel to the US to attend the farewell ceremony for US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11.

The visit was postponed after Graham's funeral was delayed and is now expected to take place later this month.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu had also planned to meet with US President Donald Trump during the trip. According to the newspaper, Israeli officials had been discussing the possibility of arranging such a meeting with the White House in the coming weeks, even before Graham's death.

No new date for Netanyahu's visit has been officially announced.