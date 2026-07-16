Honored Artist Nahida Orujova marks 65th birthday with special performance [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special performance of Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta " The Cloth Peddler" has been staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre to mark the 65th birthday of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nahida Orujova, AzerNEWS reports.

On the anniversary evening, Orujova herself took to the stage in the role of Jahan Khala, one of the operetta's most beloved and colorful characters. Portraying the wise, kind-hearted, and witty relative of the main heroine, the actress once again brought to life one of the work's most memorable comic figures. Renowned for her humor, insight, and distinct national character, Jahan Khala has long held a special place in the history of Azerbaijani musical theatre and remains a favorite among audiences.

Nahida Orujova is one of the leading actresses of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has created dozens of memorable stage characters, earning widespread recognition from both audiences and the professional theatre community. Her talent, artistic excellence, and longstanding dedication to the stage have been honored with numerous state awards and professional distinctions.

Following the performance, a ceremonial tribute was held in honor of the actress's milestone birthday. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Akbar Alizade spoke about Orujova's creative journey, congratulated her on behalf of the theatre's management and staff, and presented her with an Honorary Diploma of the Republican Committee of the Azerbaijan Trade Union of Culture Workers.

Joining the congratulations, Ilham Namig Kamal, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Deputy Chairman for Creative Affairs of the Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan, wished Orujova continued artistic success and presented her with the "Teatr fədaisi" (Devotee of Theatre) Medal, recognizing her outstanding contribution to Azerbaijani theatre.