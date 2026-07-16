CineMastercard launches open-air cinema at CaspiMayr Retreat Beach Resort in Sea Breeze [VIDEO]

16 July 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

CineMastercard, Azerbaijan’s premium cinema chain, has announced the opening of its new Open-Air Cinema at CaspiMayr Retreat Beach Resort in Sea Breeze, AzerNEWS reports.

The new venue will become an integral part of Sea Breeze’s cultural and entertainment landscape, providing residents and visitors with a distinctive way to enjoy films outdoors. A large screen, comfortable seating, high-quality visuals and sound, together with the scenic setting of the Caspian coast, will bring a fresh dimension to moviegoing.

A key feature of the new venue will be its carefully curated programme. Alongside popular films, the cinema will host exclusive screenings of titles that have completed their theatrical runs, giving audiences another opportunity to enjoy acclaimed productions on the big screen. This programming concept will extend the life of successful theatrical releases while allowing viewers to discover or revisit notable works in a unique seaside setting.

The first screening will take place on 16 July at 8:00 p.m. and will feature “Taghiyev: Oil”, one of the most successful national film projects of recent years, with more than 300,000 views across the four-part series.

Designed as a destination for families and friends, the Open-Air Cinema will transform a traditional film screening into a complete evening experience. By combining high-quality film presentation, visitor comfort and the distinctive character of a seaside resort, the project will introduce a new format for cultural engagement and entertainment at Sea Breeze.

CineMastercard continues to develop modern film exhibition formats, creating spaces where every visit becomes a memorable event.