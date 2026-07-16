Ganja to host Olympic Hopes international karate tournament

16 July 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The city of Ganja will host the "Olympic Hopes" International Karate Tournament on July 18-19, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Karate Federation informs that the athletes from several countries are expected to participate in the competition.

The tournament is expected to contribute to young karate athletes gaining international experience and to the development of sports ties between countries.

The official opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on July 18 at 5:00 p.m. at the Ganja Olympic Sports Palace.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.