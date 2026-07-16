Türkiye opposes spread of war to Black Sea, Hakan Fidan says

16 July 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara does not want the conflict to spill over into the Black Sea, warning that attacks on ports, tankers, and fishing boats, along with threats to civilian lives, cannot be tolerated, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister said Türkiye has agreed to take a leading role in efforts related to maritime security guarantees in the Black Sea.

"We share the same view with our allies on this issue. I believe that continuing discussions through the Istanbul talks would be highly beneficial," Fidan added.

The Turkish foreign minister emphasized the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Black Sea region amid ongoing tensions.

"Unfortunately, as of today, the war is still ongoing and the risk of escalation is increasing," he added.

Türkiye hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, first in the initial weeks of the ongoing war and later in mid-2025.