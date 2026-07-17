Pakistan media highlights key takeaways from 4th Shusha Global Media Forum

17 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Pakistan-based English-language news outlet Dispatch News Desk (DND) has published an analytical article examining the outcomes of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, describing the event as an important platform for addressing the evolving role of media in an increasingly complex information environment.

In the article, the author argues that the forum demonstrated how journalism is being reshaped by rapid technological advances, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the spread of disinformation. According to the publication, participants stressed that media organizations must adapt to these challenges while preserving professional ethics, credibility and public trust.

The analysis also highlights discussions on the responsibility of journalists in an era of digital transformation, noting that the widespread use of AI-powered tools has created new opportunities for content production but has also increased the risks associated with misinformation and manipulated content. The publication suggests that these developments require stronger international cooperation and more effective mechanisms for verifying information.

The article further points to President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the forum, saying his remarks focused on regional developments, Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, transport connectivity and the country's post-conflict reconstruction efforts. According to DND, the President's address provided participants with broader insights into the geopolitical dynamics of the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's vision for regional cooperation.

The publication concludes that the Shusha Global Media Forum has evolved beyond a traditional gathering of journalists into an international platform where media professionals, policymakers and experts exchange views on the future of journalism, technological innovation and the growing importance of reliable information in a rapidly changing global landscape.