Europe drives export growth as supply chains shift

16 July 2026 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye's exports to the European Union increased 4.7% year-on-year during the first half of 2026, reinforcing the bloc's position as the country's largest export market, according to data compiled from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM).

Türkiye's total exports rose 3.6% in the January-June period to $136.1 billion, up from $131.4 billion in the same period of 2025. Exports to EU member states climbed from $52.1 billion to $54.6 billion, accounting for roughly 40% of Türkiye's total overseas shipments.

The automotive industry remained Türkiye's largest export sector to the European Union, generating $15.6 billion in shipments during the first six months of the year.

It was followed by:

Chemicals and chemical products: $7.2 billion

Ready-made garments and apparel: $4.8 billion

Iron and non-ferrous metals: $4.2 billion

These sectors continued to underpin Türkiye's manufacturing base and its integration into European industrial supply chains.

Among EU member states, Germany retained its position as Türkiye's largest export market.

Exports to Germany increased 4.3% year-on-year to $10.1 billion, followed by:

Italy: $6.8 billion

Spain: $5.6 billion

France: $5.3 billion

Romania: $3.7 billion

Istanbul remained Türkiye's leading export hub for shipments to the European Union.

Exports from Istanbul to Germany totaled $3.89 billion during the first half of the year. Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands followed as the city's largest EU export destinations.

Romania continued to rank among Türkiye's top five EU export markets, with exports from Istanbul reaching $1.26 billion during the January-June period.

Trade experts say economic relations between Türkiye and the European Union are becoming increasingly strategic, supported by expanding trade volumes, investment flows, and deepening industrial integration.

As Türkiye's largest export destination, the EU continues to provide a crucial market for Turkish manufacturers, particularly in the automotive, machinery, chemicals, textiles, and household appliances industries.

The ongoing restructuring of global supply chains is also strengthening Türkiye's position as a reliable manufacturing and sourcing hub for European companies seeking greater supply chain resilience.

Analysts note that cooperation on the green and digital transition, efforts to diversify supply chains, and the potential modernization of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union could further deepen economic integration between the two sides.

İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç said Europe's evolving security strategy is increasingly shaped not only by military deterrence but also by industrial capacity, resilient supply chains, and technological independence.

According to Avdagiç, Europe's efforts to reduce dependence on external suppliers in defense and advanced manufacturing technologies are creating opportunities for more selective and strategic technology cooperation with Türkiye.

He also highlighted energy security as a critical pillar of Türkiye-EU relations.

"Türkiye has become increasingly important both as a transit country and as a regional energy distribution hub in Europe's search for secure energy supplies," Avdagiç said.

He noted that Türkiye's role in facilitating energy flows from the Eastern Mediterranean, the Caspian region, and the Middle East to European markets extends beyond pipeline infrastructure and has become an important component of regional geopolitical stability.

"Relations between Türkiye and Europe have evolved beyond the framework of traditional foreign policy into a multidimensional strategic partnership where security, economic policy, and industrial cooperation are increasingly intertwined," Avdagiç said. "The relationship is now shaped not only by short-term developments but also by a growing structure of long-term mutual interdependence."